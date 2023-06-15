Chinese envoy lauds FAO's role in Bangladesh's agricultural development

Bangladesh

15 June, 2023, 04:45 pm
Chinese envoy lauds FAO's role in Bangladesh's agricultural development

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has appreciated the important role played by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in promoting Bangladesh's agricultural development.

He conveyed his willingness to further strengthen the coordination and cooperation between the two sides in Bangladesh.

Ambassador Yao on Thursday met with Representative of the FAO in Bangladesh Robert Douglas Simpson and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on strengthening cooperation between China and FAO, and deepening bilateral cooperation in food security and agricultural development in Bangladesh.

Robert introduced the main work of FAO in Bangladesh, including promoting agricultural modernisation, strengthening water resources management and carrying out capacity building, etc., and expressed his expectation to strengthen cooperation with China in Bangladesh under the framework of South-South cooperation to achieve poverty reduction and sustainable development in Bangladesh.

The Chinese ambassador laid emphasis on exploring the potential of China-Bangladesh agricultural cooperation, and jointly helping Bangladesh cope with challenges such as climate change and graduation from the least developed countries, so as to enhance food security, achieve sustainable agricultural development and promote economic and social transformation of Bangladesh.

