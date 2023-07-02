Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh will further promote sustainable dev, deepening ties: Ambassador Wen

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh will take more responsibility for promoting sustainable development and deepening the friendship between the two countries.

"We will make people of the two countries strengthen friendship, enhance well-being, and become closer to each other so that the China-Bangladesh friendship will be passed on from generation to generation," he said.

The envoy said China will always stand by Bangladesh to help realise its dream of "Sonar Bangla" while speaking at a programme titled "China-Bangladesh Partnership — Building Strong Communities Together Report launch" held at the embassy on Sunday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi spoke as the chief guest and highlighted trade and investment cooperation between the two countries and China's support towards Bangladesh's infrastructure development.

Regarding Chinese enterprises, Ambassador Wen said, social responsibility is a well-known concept.

Over the years, he said, hundreds of Chinese enterprises operating in Bangladesh have made long-term investments in fulfilling their social responsibility by taking action in environmental protection, honest operation, community service, job creation, employee training, public welfare and charity, among others.

Inspired by the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese enterprises in Bangladesh have firmly established the concept of building a community of shared future for mankind, actively implemented Global Development Initiative, helped Bangladesh tapping its development potential, and shared their own development experience and achievements with their Bangladeshi counterparts, said the Chinese envoy.

"As the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, I am very proud of the contributions made by Chinese enterprises to the development of China-Bangladesh relations," he said, conveying respect and heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the economic development of Bangladesh and the friendship between both nations.

He presented the 'China-Bangladesh Ambassador Friendship Award' to six Bangladeshi friends, including Alifa Chin.

The purpose of establishing 'China-Bangladesh Ambassador Friendship Award' is to encourage more Bangladeshi youths to study hard and pursue their dreams, to encourage them to contribute to the epic story of China-Bangladesh friendship, and inspire them to devote themselves to the cooperation between the two countries, said the ambassador.

The Chinese embassy will make arrangements for Alifa Chin and her family to visit China this year.

For the other five winners who work with Chinese enterprises, the relevant companies have made arrangements for their promotion, salary enhancement, and work after completion of the current projects.

This year, under the framework of China aid, it will provide Bangladeshis nearly 200 opportunities to go for training and participate in higher education, said Ambassador Wen.

China will also maintain and steadily increase the number of trainees every year in future, he said.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, and also the 7th anniversary of Bangladesh's participation in the initiative.

The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh is taking the lead in writing a research report regarding the Belt and Road Initiative, which comprehensively demonstrates the current situation and future development direction of the China-Bangladesh friendship, said the envoy.

"We will launch the report in the near future," he said.

"We will strengthen theoretical and practical exchanges with Bangladesh on modernisation, and synergise our development strategies," said the Chinese ambassador.