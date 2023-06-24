Chinese Embassy sends gift to Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 09:30 am

Khaled Zia: File photo.
Khaled Zia: File photo.

Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has sent gifts to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

A few packets of fruits and gifts were delivered to BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office by a vehicle of SF International Courier from the embassy on Friday (23 June).

"None of us were in the office," said BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan. "We learned, there were things like snacks, biscuits. Madam's name [BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia] was written on the packet."

The gifts were sent to Khaleda Zia's Gulshan residence, Firoza.

Previously, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka had sent gifts to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on her birthday in 2020. At that time, the embassy officials wished for Khaleda Zia's recovery.

