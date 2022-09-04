Chinese contractor liable for Uttara girder accident: Probe committee

The committee – formed to investigate the under-construction flyover's girder accident in the capital's Uttara Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project – has found Chinese contactor company responsible for the tragic accident that killed five people in a car.

Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Department ABM Amin Ullah Noori on Monday revealed the findings of the report submitted by the investigation committee.

The committee also recommended bringing the contractor company under the law.

The investigation revealed that the contractor did not take any measures to ensure safety and control traffic during the implementation of the project on Dhaka's busiest road.

The report identified 12 reasons for the accident. The reasons include working on government holiday without prior permission, moving girder in daytime, operating the crane with a helper, the crane did not have a license, placing the crane on uneven ground, there was no emergency management plan and digital display of the project work.

The committee also made a set of recommendations including carrying forward the project work by ensuring security as per the contract.

It also suggested that while implementing the project work, traffic management plan should have to be prepared and coordination among the engineer, consultant, police, city corporation and other stakeholders should be ensured.

The committee recommended that the authorities concerned should have to bear the cost of the injured persons in the accident.

Earlier, the preliminary probe into the accident also revealed the negligence of contractor company China Gezhouba Group Corporation.

On 15 August, five members of a family were killed as a 50-60 tonnes girder of BRT-3 Elevated Expressway fell on their car, smashing it to the ground, at Uttara's Jasimuddin road in the capital.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways formed a five-member committee headed by Additional Secretary Nilima Akhtar to investigate the tragic accident.

The committee submitted its report to the Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Department ABM Amin Ullah Noori on 1 September.