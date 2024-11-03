Chinese company to invest $35m in 'Jhut' recycling in Mongla EPZ

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 05:55 pm

Related News

Chinese company to invest $35m in 'Jhut' recycling in Mongla EPZ

TBS Report
03 November, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 05:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Xingchen Textile Co. Ltd., a Chinese company, is set to invest $35.03 million to establish a textile industry in the Mongla Export Processing Zone (Mongla EPZ).

The company will produce 20,000 metric tons of yarn and 12,000 metric tons of woven fabrics annually by recycling garment wastage, commonly known as 'Jhut', reads a press release. 

In the presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BSP, ndc, psc, an agreement was signed between the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and Xingchen Textile Co. Ltd. at the BEPZA Complex in Dhaka today (03-11-2024). 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA, and Chen Dehong, chairman of Xingchen Textile Co. Ltd., signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

This foreign investment is expected to create employment opportunities for 600 Bangladeshi nationals. Notably, Xingchen Textile Co. will be the second textile industry in Mongla EPZ to produce textile products using Jhut.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (Engineering); A N M Foyzul Haque, member (Finance); ASM Zamshed Khondaker, executive director (Admin); Md. Tanvir Hossain, executive director (Investment Promotion); Md. Khorshid Alam, executive director (Enterprise Services); and ASM Anwar Parvez, executive director (Public Relations), along with representatives of the enterprise.

 

Mongla / EPZ

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

20h | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Remittance inflow continues to rise year-on-year, hits $2.3b in October

Remittance inflow continues to rise year-on-year, hits $2.3b in October

12m | Videos
India suffers their first whitewash in test at home in 24 years

India suffers their first whitewash in test at home in 24 years

1h | Videos
UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

UK-based lawyers file case against Hasina at ICC

4h | Videos
No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

No power supply if dues not settled by November 7: Adani to Bangladesh

5h | Videos