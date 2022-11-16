Chinese company to act as service provider for realising tolls at Bangabandhu Tunnel

China Communications Construction Company Ltd will act as the service provider for ensuring maintenance and realizing tolls at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram with a cost of around Tk983.82 crore.

The approval came from the 34th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year held on Wednesday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said that the day's meeting approved a total of eight proposals.

He informed that following a proposal from the Bangladesh Bridges Authority under the Bridges Division, the CCGP meeting approved the proposal for appointing the Chinese company as the service provider for the country's maiden tunnel in the port city.

Mahbub said under the proposal, around 65% or around Tk656.99 crore will be provided to the CCCC in local currency while the rest of 35% or around Tk326.84 crore will be provided in foreign currency.

He said under the proposal, the portion of the payment to be made in US dollars has been specified.