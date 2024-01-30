Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen suggests transactions with Bangladesh using 'own currencies' amid dollar crisis

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has proposed an increase in transactions using Chinese or Bangladeshi currencies instead of US dollars amid the ongoing dollar rate fluctuation.

"The fluctuation of the dollar rate is now a worldwide problem which China is also facing. It is something that China wishes to work with Bangladesh. Maybe one of the ways is to use our own currencies," said Yao Wen after a meeting with the Planning Minister Major General (retd) Abdus Salam in the capital's Agargaon today (30 January).

"We approached and are engaging with Bangladesh to see what we can do together to use our own currencies instead of the US dollar," he added.

The planning minister said, "China has shown interest in discussing Bangladesh's 14th Five-Year Plan. China has a strong relationship with Bangladesh and have assisted in the implementation of our five-year plans."

When asked why the disbursement of promised funds from China was slow, he assured that any minor issues would be resolved through discussion.