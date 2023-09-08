China will always be a trustworthy neighbour to Bangladesh on its modernisation journey: Envoy

Officials of both China and Bangladesh at the inauguration of "The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2023" in Dhaka on 8 September 2023. Photo: TBS/ Jahir Rayhan

China will always be a trustworthy neighbour, close friend and cooperative partner to Bangladesh on the latter's modernisation journey, Yan Hualong, chargé d'affaires, Emabssy of China in Bangladesh, said today.

"China will continue to encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Bangladesh and promote the steady and long-term development of China-Bangladesh economic and trade relations," he said at the inauguration of the "The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2023" in Dhaka on Friday (8 September).

"I believe that, under the Belt and Road Initiative, China-Bangladesh relations will surely reach a new height and open a new era of friendly cooperation," said the Chinese envoy while delivering the keynote speech at the event.

Expressing his gratitude to Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chinese Enterprise Association for organising the event, Yan Hualong said, "This year marks the 10th anniversary of Belt and Road Initiative. As we all know, Bangladesh is the first country in South Asia to join the Belt and Road Initiative.

"The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh holds this exhibition to vividly demonstrate the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh, build a platform for cooperation between Chinese and Bangladeshi companies, and to present a gift to the upcoming 74th anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China."

The exhibitors include 15 Chinese companies whose South Asian regional headquarters are in Bangladesh, nearly 20 other large Chinese companies that are deeply operating in the Bangladesh market, and several large Bangladeshi companies and banks.

During the exhibition, several seminars such as workshops with government departments, forums between China and Bangladesh enterprises, job fairs, and business meetings will also be held.

Speaking on the occasion, Hualong said, "Economic and trade cooperation has always been an important pillar of the China-Bangladesh strategic partnership. Since Bangladesh joined the Belt and Road Initiative, more and more Chinese companies have invested in Bangladesh. Currently, there are more than 670 Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh.

"These companies, especially the exhibitors here today, are an important driving force for China-Bangladesh economic and trade cooperation.

"They promote more Chinese capital, Chinese technology, and Chinese standards to Bangladesh, providing impetus for the upgrading of Bangladesh's industrial structure and long-term economic development."

Further pointing out the huge presence of the Chinese companies in Bangladesh, the foreign envoy said they build infrastructures such as roads and bridges, and participate in municipal water affairs, dealing with garbage and sewage, and improving the living standards of Bangladeshi people.

"They invested in various power plants to ensure power supply in Bangladesh, and helped Bangladesh become the first country in South Asia with nationwide access to electricity," he added.

The Chinese chargé d'affaires said the Chinese companies in Bangladesh are committed to promoting bilateral trade and make positive contributions to Bangladesh's import of raw materials and export of finished products.