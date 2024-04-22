China wants to build bonded warehouses in Bangladesh for storing raw materials

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 07:32 pm

Related News

China wants to build bonded warehouses in Bangladesh for storing raw materials

Mike Gee, president of the Textile and Garment branch, Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh, and the head of the Chinese delegation, said the relationship between the two countries was of collaboration and not competition.

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 07:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

China wants the assistance of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) to build a bonded warehouse in Bangladesh for the storage of raw materials and chemicals.

A 42-member delegation from 36 Chinese institutions and organisations made the call during a meeting with BKMEA leaders at BKMEA's head office on Monday (22 April), reads a press statement.

They also discussed cooperation in exchanging technical knowledge and skills.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking at the event, the association's Vice President Fazle Shamim Ehsan said, "Bangladesh knitwear sector is investing in technology upgradation. We will appeal to the Chinese delegation to set up state-of-the-art factories in Bangladesh. At the same time, China's modern technology and knowledge exchange can play an important role in improving the skills of workers in this country."

Wang Zheng, director of the China Textile Engineering Society, said, "Development requires mutual cooperation. Bangladesh and China have high populations. Development is inevitable if the manpower of these two countries can be utilised."

Mike Gee, president of the Textile and Garment branch, Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh, and the head of the Chinese delegation, said the relationship between the two countries was of collaboration and not competition.

"We support the establishment of bonded wire houses in Bangladesh and we will discuss this with the Chinese government," he said.

Top News

China / Bonded warehouse facility / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

2h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

9h | Brands
In Dhaka, the temperature rose to 40C many times between April and July in 2023 - something unprecedented even in the context of the naturally warm tropical summers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How climate change will reshape future Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

Big win for Maldives pro-Chinese side Muizzu's PNC

2h | Videos
Why Israel hesitated about attacking Iran?

Why Israel hesitated about attacking Iran?

47m | Videos
Delicious Tangy Prawn and Fruits Salad

Delicious Tangy Prawn and Fruits Salad

1h | Videos
The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

The ECB is going to sit down to discuss changes in interest rates and monetary policy

4h | Videos