China wants to build bonded warehouses in Bangladesh for storing raw materials

China wants the assistance of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) to build a bonded warehouse in Bangladesh for the storage of raw materials and chemicals.

A 42-member delegation from 36 Chinese institutions and organisations made the call during a meeting with BKMEA leaders at BKMEA's head office on Monday (22 April), reads a press statement.

They also discussed cooperation in exchanging technical knowledge and skills.

Speaking at the event, the association's Vice President Fazle Shamim Ehsan said, "Bangladesh knitwear sector is investing in technology upgradation. We will appeal to the Chinese delegation to set up state-of-the-art factories in Bangladesh. At the same time, China's modern technology and knowledge exchange can play an important role in improving the skills of workers in this country."

Wang Zheng, director of the China Textile Engineering Society, said, "Development requires mutual cooperation. Bangladesh and China have high populations. Development is inevitable if the manpower of these two countries can be utilised."

Mike Gee, president of the Textile and Garment branch, Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh, and the head of the Chinese delegation, said the relationship between the two countries was of collaboration and not competition.

"We support the establishment of bonded wire houses in Bangladesh and we will discuss this with the Chinese government," he said.