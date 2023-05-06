China wants Bangladesh in opposing 'unilateral sanctions': Envoy

Bangladesh

Beijing wants Dhaka at its side in opposing "unilateral sections" while advocating for an open global economy, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said here today. 
 
"We should oppose protectionism, the erection of 'fences and barriers', decoupling, unilateral sanctions," he said while delivering keynote speech at a symposium in the capital. 
 
The envoy said China and Bangladesh should make their relations a model of friendship among developing countries and thus make contributions to the building of a human community with a shared future. 
 
"We should defend true multilateralism, promote greater democracy in international relations, and work together to make global governance fairer and more equitable," said the ambassador. 
 
Wen also put emphasis on advocating for an open global economy and promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation. 
"China and Bangladesh should deepen the Strategic Partnership for Cooperation and explore new growth points," said the ambassador. 
 
He said Beijing is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). 
 
The envoy said they are willing to promote the upgrading of industries and digitalization process in Bangladesh and to improve the quality and competitiveness of "Made in Bangladesh".
 
"The Chinese side has noticed the "Indo-Pacific Outlook of Bangladesh" released recently, and believes that many of its ideas are similar to those of China," he added. 

The ambassador said China supports Bangladesh in playing a more active and more significant role in regional and international affairs while preserving its foreign policy of Independence. 

Regarding the Rohingya crisis, the envoy said China has been unswervingly mediating between Bangladesh and Myanmar to promote the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland. 

"A local friend once told me sincerely that many people provide lip services, but only China is actually doing practical things to proceed with the repatriation," he said.

Yao said Beijing appreciates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina very much for giving shelter to over 1.2 million Rohingyas making a heavy sacrifice.

The cosmos foundation organized the symposium entitled "Bangladesh-China Relations: Prognosis for the Future" at a city hotel. 

The discussion was chaired and conducted by Cosmos Foundation president Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury and Chairman Enayetullah Khan delivered the welcome speech. 

Vice Dean for Research, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, Professor Kanti Bajpai, Senior Fellow and Secretary General of China and South Asia, Center Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), China Liu Zongyi, Professor, Institute of International Studies, Fudan University, China Lin Minwang, Assistant Research Fellow, Institute for International Strategic and Security Studies, SIIS, China LI Hongmei, former Bangladesh High Commissioner to India and the United States Tariq A Karim took part as discussants at the dialogue.

