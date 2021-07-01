China is a trusted partner in Bangladesh’s socio-economic development: Hasina

Describing China as a trusted partner in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for exploring more avenues to take the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new height.

"We would like to explore more avenues to take the Bangladesh-China strategic partnership to new heights and also work together to address the regional and global issues for peace, security, stability and development," she said.

The Prime Minister said this in her prerecorded message shared on Thursday afternoon at a function arranged, marking 100 years of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Hasina said Bangladesh and China enjoy excellent relations based on mutual respect, shared values and commonalities in core national objectives. "Bangladesh considers China as a trusted partner for its socio-economic development," she said.

She acknowledged with deep appreciation the cooperation and assistance by China during this Covid-19 pandemic, including the recent gifts of vaccine doses and CPC's gifts of medical equipment to Awami League.

"I'm confident that the existing cordial ties between our two countries will be further strengthened in the days to come," Hasina said.

She recalled with profound appreciation the contributions of many CPC leaders in bolstering Bangladesh–China as well as CPC–Bangladesh Awami League relations over the past decades.

"On the auspicious occasion of the one-hundredth anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of China-CPC, I, as the President of Bangladesh Awami League and on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, would like to convey you and through you, to the government, members of the CPC and the friendly people of China, our heartiest felicitations and warmest greetings," she said pointing at the Chinese President and also CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping.

"Over the millennia, our two peoples established contacts particularly through the Southern Silk Route, which facilitated the flow of knowledge, culture and trade between our two ancient civilizations," Hasina said.

She said the historic visits of Bangladesh Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to China in 1952 and 1957, as a young leader of Awami League, provided further opportunities to exchange views with the then CPC leadership.

Bangabandhu recorded his admiration of the passion, commitment and conviction of the Chinese people to build a prosperous country under the leadership of CPC, in his book "Amar Dekha Noyachin" – The New China 1952, she mentioned.

The Prime Minister said the Communist Party of China, through its judicious policies and visionary leadership, has transformed the country into a modern state to ensure prosperity for all.

In a span of a few decades, China has achieved amazing and inspiring progress from space to nanotechnology, robotics to avionics, backed by high-quality education and resulting in the production of world-class goods and services, she said.

Hasina said the development dividend has reached the common people even in the remote parts of China.

Similarly, Bangladesh Awami League, once headed by the Father of the Nation, led the 1971 War of Independence, established the free and independent Bangladesh and now imbued by his dream of 'Sonar Bangla' – a prosperous Bangladesh, is resolute to materialize that vision, she said.

"We aspire to bring affluence to all our citizens by 2041. I believe greater cooperation between our two parties would bring about more benefits to our citizens," she said.

"I take this opportunity to wish you Excellency (Xi Jinping) good health and happiness and continued peace, progress and prosperity of the friendly people of China under your astute leadership and the guidance of the Communist Party of China," Hasina added.