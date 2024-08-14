China strictly follows principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs: Ambassador Yao

China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ambassador Yao Wen said today (14 August).

"China respects Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and the development path independently chosen by the Bangladeshi people," the ambassador said after his first meeting with new Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry.

"We stand firmly by their policy of good neighbourliness and friendship with all people of Bangladesh.

Photo: UNB

"The friendship between China and Bangladesh runs long and deep. China values its relations with Bangladesh, and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas and further advance our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership," he added.

During the meeting, the two sides had "in-depth exchanges of views" on current situations of Bangladesh and developing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership of China and Bangladesh.

Earlier, Yao said China noted that Bangladesh has formed an interim government and welcomed it.