China to set up agricultural machinery firms in Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 04:49 pm

Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

China has expressed keen interest in establishing agricultural machinery factories, agro-industrial parks for agricultural processing, and agricultural technology cooperation centers for training scientists and conducting joint research in Bangladesh.

China's ambassador Yao Wen presented these proposals during a meeting with Abdur Razzaque, who is also a presidium member of the Awami League, at the secretariat on Thursday morning.

The agriculture minister welcomed China's proposals and assured the Bangladesh government's full cooperation.

Additionally, the minister requested the Chinese envoy for an increase in scholarships for Bangladeshi scientists pursuing higher education.

He emphasised Bangladesh's commitment to maintaining good relations with all countries while prioritising national interests.

"The strong relations between Bangladesh and China are crucial for economic development, peace, and stability in the region. Through collaboration in the agricultural sector, bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China will reach new heights," expressed the minister optimistically.

Referring to the Rohingyas as a burden for Bangladesh, the minister sought China's assistance in repatriating the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

He highlighted the challenges faced by Bangladesh as a small country with a population of 17 crore in ensuring food, shelter, medical care, and security for over a million Rohingya refugees.

Furthermore, he stated, "The presence of Rohingyas poses a security threat to the country."

In response, the Chinese ambassador assured that China is sincerely working toward a permanent solution to the Rohingya issue.

Additional Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry, Ruhul Amin Talukder, Deputy Secretary Ishrat Reza, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy Song Yan, and others were also present at the meeting.

