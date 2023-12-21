China sees brighter future with Bangladesh: Chinese envoy to Dhaka

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Thursday said China stands ready to further integrate development strategies with Bangladesh, deepen practical cooperation in various fields and bring the Bangladesh-China strategic partnership of cooperation to a new level.

He said that China is also keen to deliver more benefits to the people of the two countries.

"After Bangladesh's national parliament election to be held on January 7th next year, China-Bangladesh relations and practical cooperation in various fields will develop in a wider range," he said while speaking at a seminar in Dhaka.

Beyond the bilateral level, Ambassador Yao said the Bangladesh-China cooperation would further extend to regional and international arenas and play a greater role in maintaining peace, stability and development for the sake of the entire mankind.

"Thus it calls for people from all walks of life of the two countries, including all of you present here, to cherish, care for and shape the China-Bangladesh relations," he said, adding that think tanks and scholars of the two countries can play a unique and irreplaceable role.

The Centre for Alternatives (CA), in collaboration with the Embassy of China in Bangladesh, hosted the seminar on "National Image of China in Bangladesh."

The keynote presentation was delivered by Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, Professor of International Relations at the University of Dhaka and Executive Director of the Centre for Alternatives (CA).

Two speakers Dr. Sk. Tawfique M. Haque, Professor, Director, SIPG Programme, Chair, Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University, Dhaka, and Dr. Shahab Enam Khan, Professor, Jahangirnagar University, delivered the speech.

Dr. Amena Mohsin, Professor of International Relations at the University of Dhaka, delivered the vote of thanks.

Dr. Imtiaz pointed out China's national image among Bangladeshis, especially their socioeconomic, political, developmental, and geographical differences.

The primary focus was on what young people were thinking about the Bangladesh-China relationship.

Dr Tawfique Haque addressed two areas the Chinese government needs to consider regarding Bangladesh; firstly, China should clarify that its way of resolving the Rohingya crisis differs from that of other Western nations. Secondly, China should create a counter-narrative against the debt trap narrative, as Bangladeshis are still suspicious of this narrative.

Dr. Shahab Enam Khan pointed out that 'acts of balancing' best describe relations between Bangladesh and China. Regarding supply chain management, failing traditional international institutions and national economic priorities, Bangladesh must ensure a balanced relationship with

China and other development partners.

"We welcome and support the top minds of China and Bangladesh to further strengthen in-depth research on our bilateral relations, in particular from the perspectives of country studies, regional cooperation and geopolitics, and make valuable suggestions," said Ambassador Yao.

It is also expected that the academia of the two countries could pay closer attention to China-Bangladesh economic and trade cooperation, think about the way to cope with a series of new challenges that the two countries are facing, and propose creative suggestions for the betterment of China-Bangladesh relations under new circumstances, he said.

Yao said that the report and relative data show a positive perception of China among Bangladesh's young people, as well as identifying several areas where China can concentrate more to improve its image in the future.

Former Ambassador Tariq Karim, former Foreign Affairs Adviser to a caretaker government Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, former Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque, Dr. Zaidi Sattar, Professor Dr. Barkat-E-Khuda also attended the seminar.