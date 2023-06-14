China says PM Hasina's remarks against sanctions reflect a ‘large part of int'l community's mind’

Bangladesh

UNB
14 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 05:48 pm

China says PM Hasina&#039;s remarks against sanctions reflect a ‘large part of int&#039;l community&#039;s mind’

China has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks against US sanctions were "not just the strong position of the Bangladeshi people, but also the mind of a large part of the international community, especially the developing world."

"We have noted the recent remarks by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Indeed, while turning a blind eye to its own racial discrimination, gun violence and drug proliferation problems, a certain country has long been interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh and many other developing countries under the pretext of democracy and human rights," said spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin, commenting on sanctions on Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh and China have been traditionally friendly neighbours.

"We firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, upholding independent domestic and foreign policies, and pursuing a development path that suits its national realities," said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

He said they stand ready to work together with Bangladesh and other countries to oppose all forms of hegemony and power politics, uphold the UN-centred international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

