China offers assistance for flood management in Bangladesh

China expressed interest in helping Bangladesh manage monsoon flooding through river dredging, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen called on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka yesterday [5 July].

While exchanging views on climate change, the issue of the prevailing monsoon and its impacts on the possible flood situations in the country, particularly the occurrence of flash floods, came up.

The Chinese envoy offered to extend assistance for dredging the relevant rivers in Bangladesh for improving the capacity of the rivers to better manage flood situations.

During the meeting, the foreign minister reiterated Bangladesh's commitments to further enhance the 'South-South Cooperation' for the greater collective benefit of the global South.

He referred to innovative approaches including that of the Community Clinics introduced in Bangladesh by the Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which is now internationally appreciated.

He observed that a developing country like Bangladesh could apply a lot of practical, simple and viable Chinese innovations for the benefit of the common people.

The Chinese Envoy updated about different development projects in Bangladesh that are being carried out with support from China.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen thanked China as a development partner. He encouraged greater Chinese investment in Bangladesh to facilitate more job creation and the transfer of technology and skills.

He also stressed initiatives for reducing the huge trade imbalance between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen reviewed the efforts for facilitating the desired repatriation of the Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds, to their homeland in the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

They also reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation in various multilateral and international forums.