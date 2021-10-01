China a major partner in Bangladesh's development endeavors: Momen

01 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 06:00 pm

The Foreign Minister appreciated China's assistance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The Foreign Minister appreciated China's assistance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said China has been a significant partner in the development endeavors of Bangladesh. 

On the auspicious occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Dr Momen sent a letter of felicitation to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and extended his heartiest congratulations to Wang Yi and the friendly people of China.

The Foreign Minister appreciated China's assistance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He fondly recalled his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during his visit to China in 2019, during which they reached broad consensus on different bilateral, regional and international issues. 

Dr Momen expressed his willingness to work in close cooperation with Wang Yi to further deepen China-Bangladesh relations and  promote peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.

