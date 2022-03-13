China likely to resume visas for Bangladeshi students soon

China's Ambassador to Dhaka Li Jiming said Beijing could soon resume visa services for Bangladeshi nationals, especially students, to return to the country.

"It was a matter of great concern to his embassy and authorities how soon they (Bangladeshi students) could return to their campus and businessmen could resume business with China, he said during a event "Spring Dialogue with China" organised by the Embassy of China in Dhaka at a city hotel Sunday (13 March).

"Efforts are being made to facilitate the speedy return of Bangladeshi students," said the Chinese envoy, adding that China has shortlisted Bangladesh for a pilot programme to reintroduce visas for international students.

China has suspended visa services for Bangladeshi students since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in late 2019.

However, the business visa between the two countries has never suspended during the whole period of pandemic, he noted.