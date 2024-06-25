China keen to continue all possible co-operation for Bangladesh's development: Minister Liu Jianchao

Bangladesh

UNB
25 June, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 03:17 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao on Tuesday (25 June) said that China is willing to continue all possible cooperation for the development of Bangladesh.

The visiting Chinese minister said this in a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

Welcoming the Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Jianchao at Bangabhaban, President Shahabuddin said that China is one of the most important development partners of Bangladesh. 

He said that China's cooperation in implementing various mega projects of Bangladesh including Padma Bridge Rail Link, Karnaphuli Tunnel, and Elevated Expressway has accelerated the economic development of Bangladesh. 

The President expressed hope that China's partnership with Bangladesh for development will be strengthened in the future.

Meanwhile, President Shahabuddin sought China's support for Bangladesh to become a partner member of BRICS. 

Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's possible visit to China next month, the President expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will reach new heights through her visit as the relationship between the two countries is very old.

Besides, the President emphasized increasing people-to-people contact to expand bilateral relations in various fields including trade and investment.

Mentioning that Rohingya is now a major problem for Bangladesh, he sought China's full cooperation in resolving this problem.

During the meeting, the Chinese minister said that his country attaches great importance to the development of relations with Bangladesh. 

He appreciated the development of Bangladesh in various sectors including infrastructure development, information technology, communication, energy and tourism.

Referring to the recent visit of a delegation of associated bodies of the Awami League to China, the minister said that at the political level, this visit will play a positive role in increasing understanding and cooperation between the Communist Party of China and Bangladesh Awami League and in the development of both countries.

Secretaries of the President's office were also present during the meeting.

