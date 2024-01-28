China invites PM Hasina to pay official visit

China has invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to pay an official visit to Beijing as the country is "ready" to work with the new government of Bangladesh to further deepen mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation in all fields.

"China has invited our prime minister to visit. Discussion is underway to arrange it at a mutually convenient time," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters after his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (28 January).

The two sides had in-depth discussion on bilateral relations and regional and international affairs.

China said it firmly supports Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, unity and stability, and in opposing external interference.

PM Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to China from 1-6 July 2019. She also participated at the 13th Summer Davos Forum in Dalian.

During the visit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called on Chinese President Xi Jinping.