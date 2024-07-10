China to help Bangladesh thru’ grants, interest-free, concessional and commercial loans: Xi Jinping tells PM Hasina

Bangladesh

BSS
10 July, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 05:41 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Chinese President Xi Jingping today (10 July) assured Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of continued support for Bangladesh's journey towards development.

"China will help Bangladesh economically in four ways by giving grant, interest-free loan, concessional loan and commercial loan," the Chinese president said during a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing this afternoon.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud briefed the newsmen about the outcome of the meeting between the two leaders.

Hasan said, "A very successful discussion was held between the two leaders in a very cordial environment."  

The Chinese president said technical committees from both the countries will sit together to decide how the four types of financial assistance will be given to Bangladesh to support its development.

 "A technical committee from China will soon visit Bangladesh," he added.

The Chinese president raised the Rohingya issue well before the Bangladesh PM raised the matter, Hasan said.

Xi Jingping said, "We will play an important role in resolving the Rohingya problem by holding talks with the Myanmar government and the Arakan army."

He thanked the Bangladesh premier for giving shelter to several lakh Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

As the Bangladesh premier sought Chinese investment in Bangladesh, the Chinese president said, "We want to invest more in Bangladesh continuously."

More to follow...

