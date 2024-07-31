China heartened by situation in Bangladesh coming under control

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 10:52 am

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China March 20, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China March 20, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

China noted that the situation in Bangladesh has "come under control and social order has resumed", the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday (30 July).

In a regular briefing, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said China is heartened by that [situation becoming normal] as Bangladesh's friend and close neighbour.

"China and Bangladesh are comprehensive strategic cooperative partners. China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to deliver on the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to China, deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, and deliver more benefits to the two peoples," said Lin Jian.

The quota reform protests was reignited after a High Court order 6which declared the 2018 circular abolishing the freedom fighter quota in government jobs illegal.

 

