China to further expand investment, cooperation in Bangladesh: Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has assured further expansion of Chinese investment and cooperation in Bangladesh.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after a courtesy meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan at the latter's office in Dhaka on Tuesday (7 February).

"The implementation of several projects including the Karnaphuli Tunnel in Chittagong is nearing completion. China has contributed to the development of Bangladesh's economy and quality of life," Yao Wen said.

Lauding the development of the country, the Chinese ambassador said, "All that is needed now is more investment. China wants to take investment and cooperation with Bangladesh to greater heights."

The ambassador also disclosed that China wants to make investments in the Bangladesh Business Summit which will be held in Dhaka next month.

Mentioning Bangladesh's Vision 2041 to create a 'Smart Bangladesh', he said that China wants to invest more especially in ICT, food processing and renewable energy sectors.

Yao Wen said, "China's FTA negotiations with Bangladesh are ongoing. China is ready in this regard. Hopefully, we will see progress in the talks this year."

On the Rohingya issue, he said, "Bangladesh is suffering a lot because of the burden of 1.2 million Rohingya people. China has compassion for Bangladesh and is working closely to solve the matter.

"China is working with Bangladesh, Myanmar and the international community simultaneously. Although it is a complicated matter, hopefully, it will be resolved."

Speaking on the occasion, the planning minister said, "The Chinese ambassador will work to take the friendship between Bangladesh and China further."

"Bangladesh can further improve the relationship with China through technology and economic development," he also said.