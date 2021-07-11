China forms 2 cooperative bodies with South Asian countries

Bangladesh

Saiyedul Islam, China Correspondent
11 July, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 05:04 pm

China forms 2 cooperative bodies with South Asian countries

China has formed two cooperative bodies with South Asian countries to work on poverty and emergency supplies. 

They are China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development Center and China-South Asia Emergency Supply Reserve. The first one was inaugurated at Southwest University in Chongqing on Thursday and the latter one at Chengdu International Railway Port at Chengdu on Friday. 

On both occasions, Wu Jianghao, assistant foreign Minister of China, was present as the chief guest. Bangladeshi Ambassador to China Mahbubuz Zaman along with the ambassadors of Afghanistan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka were present at the events. 

Leaders of the Communist Party of China of both Chongqing and Sichuan Province, High Officials of the Municipal People's Governments of both Chongqing and Chengdu were also present at the inaugural ceremonies.

On 27 April 2021 State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi hosted a video conference with the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In the video conference he proposed to establish China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development Center to share experience and good practices in poverty reduction with its South Asian friends. 

He also proposed the China-South Asia Emergency Supply Reserve in China as a good gesture and friendly cooperation between China and South Asian countries. The proposals were unanimously accepted by the foreign ministers.

 Less than three months China materialized its commitment by establishing both the institutions in China for providing necessary help and cooperation for poverty reduction and emergency supplies to these countries. 

Wu mentioned that China considers south Asian countries not only its good neighbors but also its trusted friends for years and reiterated its commitment to provide all necessary cooperation for the economic and social development of these countries and fighting any natural disasters. 

Ambassador of Bangladesh MahbubUz Zaman mentioned that Bangladesh has a successful experience in fighting poverty and it is ready to provide any assistance anytime for its neighboring countries regarding poverty reduction. He also mentioned that the China-South Asian Countries Poverty Alleviation and Cooperative Development Center will act as a center of excellence in the research and development of effective plans and programmes for eradicating poverty from South Asian countries and China-South Asia Emergency Supply Reserve will be the source of all necessary emergency supplies during any pandemic and natural disasters.

 All other Ambassadors also thanked China for its cooperation by providing vaccines and other emergency medical supplies to their countries. They expressed their firm determination and commitment to work together during any pandemic and natural disasters.

