China doesn't poke nose in politics of Bangladesh: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said China is a development partner of Bangladesh and it wants to be a partner in future too for materialising the dream of a developed nation by 2041 under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"China is a development partner of Bangladesh. They didn't poke nose in politics of Bangladesh and don't want to do it in future too," he told reporters after a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen at his office at the Secretariat in the capital.

Hasan said the ambassador came here for a courtesy call and discussions were held over the role of the Chinese government in 'development processes', development ideas and other issues.

"You (journalists) all know that China was involved in country's many mega projects like Bangabandhu Tunnel, different bridges and other projects. They are constructing pipeline so that oil can come directly from offshore to Patenga Eastern Refinery in Chattogram. They are also working in EPZ," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Besides, he said, there are 'Six TV' project for setting up television centers at divisional cities. "It is supposed to be financed by the Chinese government in 'concessional loan'. We are moving ahead slowly in this regard as the world is going through economic recession. Discussions were held on this issue too," he added.

Yao Wen said a lively discussion was held with the information minister. China has been supporting the country's (Bangladesh) economic, infrastructural and social development as a partner, he added.

"We are happy to play a pivotal role in these areas. We never poke nose in the politics of the country and also don't want to do it in future," Wen added.