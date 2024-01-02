China celebrates 55th year of broadcasting Bangla programmes

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid at the celebratory event titled "Hello China" on the office premises of Deepto TV on Monday. Photo: BSS

The 55th year of broadcasting Bangla programs in China's state media has been celebrated in the capital.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and Chargé d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Yan Hualong joined the event titled "Hello China" on the office premises of Deepto TV on Monday evening, said a press release today (2 January).

Khalid said both Bangladesh and China have very active and vibrant media and they have already forged a good relationship, benefiting both the countries.

He urged the media of Bangladesh and China to further cement their cooperation in the interest of themselves and their countries.

A New Year concert was held as part of the celebration, where musician Tahsan (Tahsan Rahman Khan) and popular rock band Chirkutt performed.

Director of Africa and Asian Center of China Media Group (CMG) An Xiao Yu spoke via video while Director of CMG Bangla Department Yu Guang Yue Anandi joined the program online from Beijing.

Deepto TV Managing Director Kazi Zahedul Hasan also spoke on the occasion.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury gave a message on the occasion, where she praised the contribution of Bangla programs in the Chinese media to strengthening exchanges between Bangladesh and China.

"You are not only witnesses to history, but also makers of history," she told newsmen and others working in this media.

The State Minister for Cultural Affairs said China is currently Bangladesh's largest development partner and the friendly country's contribution to Bangladesh's national development is undeniable.

He welcomed the initiative of establishing Bangladesh-China Media Club at the initiative of CMG Bangla and expressed hope that it would further strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries.

An Xiao Yu said there are many similarities between the Chinese nation's dream of 'Great Rejuvenation' and the Bangladeshi people's dream of 'Golden Bengal'.

Noting that China-Bangladesh cooperation has brought benefits to the people of both countries, he said CMG would work with friends at all levels of the two countries to deepen media cooperation and advance China Bangladesh friendship.

Kazi Zahedul Hasan termed China a genuine friend of Bangladesh and said the country always stands by Bangladesh in its development journey.

Broadcasting of Bangla programs in China's state media began on January 1, 1969 through the then Radio Peking.

Radio Peking was later renamed Radio Beijing and then China Radio International. In 2018, CMG was formed comprising China Radio International and three other state media outlets - China Central Television (CCTV), China Global Television Network (CGTN) and China National Radio (CNR).

The Bangla Department of China Media Group has taken a new initiative to establish Bangladesh-China Media Club this year to increase the communication and exchange between the media of Bangladesh and China.