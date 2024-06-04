China Bangladesh's most trusted friend on journey toward modernisation: Ambassador Yao Wen

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said China is Bangladesh's most reliable partner and trusted friend on its journey toward modernisation.

Yao emphasised that China and Bangladesh are at critical stages of development and rejuvenation.

"Chinese enterprises have been involved in numerous major and complex infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, introducing many advanced and energy-saving technologies," said the Ambassador while speaking at a seminar on Monday evening.

Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) co-organised the seminar titled "Fostering Innovation Through Collaborative Research For Smart Bangladesh".

The envoy encouraged CEAB and Buet to enhance industry-research cooperation further and launch more advanced energy-saving technologies to benefit Bangladesh's people.

Ke Changliang, president of CEAB, and Prof Dr Muhammad Anisuzzaman Talukder, director of RISE at Buet, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the programme at Buet's EEC Auditorium.