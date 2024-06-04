China is Bangladesh's most reliable partner for road to modernisation: Chinese envoy

Bangladesh

File photo of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. UNB
File photo of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen. UNB

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has termed his country as the reliable partner and trusted friend of Bangladesh in its ongoing journey of modernisation.   

"Chinese enterprises have been involved in numerous major and complex infrastructure projects in Bangladesh, introducing many advanced and energy-saving technologies," he said while speaking at a seminar in the capital today (4 June), a Chinese embassy's press release said.  

The Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) jointly organised the seminar titled "Fostering Innovation Through Collaborative Research for Smart Bangladesh".

The Chinese ambassador encouraged the CEAB and BUET to further enhance industry-research cooperation and launch more advanced energy-saving technologies, so as to benefit the people of Bangladesh.

 

