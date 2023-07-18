China, Bangladesh join efforts for global peace: Ambassador Yao Wen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 07:48 pm

China, Bangladesh join efforts for global peace: Ambassador Yao Wen

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 07:48 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

China and Bangladesh have joined efforts in contributing to the cause of world peace and development, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said in Dhaka.

"In the future, the two countries should focus on peace, stability and development, and scale new heights in the China-Bangladesh strategic relationship of cooperation," he said in a lecture delivered at the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh yesterday, says a Chinese embassy news release. 

China also facilitates Bangladesh and Myanmar to repatriate the displaced people from Rakhine State and actively participates in UN peacekeeping operations, the envoy added. 

Shah Ahmed Shafi, director general of Foreign Service Academy, and diplomat trainees from Bangladesh and other five countries were present at the event.

The Chinese ambassador referred to the increased engagement of China in recent geopolitical developments, including his country's mediation that saw Saudi Arabia and Iran reconciled with each other and resumed diplomatic relations.

Going through major changes unseen in a century, China adheres to peaceful development, pursues modernisation along a path with Chinese characteristics, and proposes GDI, GSI, and GCI initiatives, he said.   

Yao pointed out that China and Bangladesh share close historical relations, comparable national conditions, like minds in governance and well-connected national dreams.

The two countries have always firmly supported each other on issues of core interests and the bilateral practical cooperation has benefited the two peoples, the envoy said.

He cited the reply letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Bangladeshi teenager Alifa Chin as "an endowed China-Bangladesh friendship with new connotations." 

Ambassador Yao had interactions with the trainees on China-America relations, China-India relations, the "Indo-Pacific Strategy," China-Bangladesh cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, and the issue of South China Sea.

