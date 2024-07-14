China agrees to provide Bangladesh $2bn in grants, loans: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (14 July) said during her China visit, at the bilateral meeting with the Chinese President on 10 July, Xi Jinping mentioned four areas of assistance in grants, interest-free loans, concessional loans and commercial loans.

"Under these four packages, China has agreed to pay the equivalent of $2 billion to Bangladesh," she said during a press conference at Gonobhaban.

She also said her visit to China is a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's diplomatic endeavours.

"My visit will be marked as a significant part of Bangladesh's diplomatic activities," she said.

Sheikh Hasina emphasised that enhanced communication and cooperation in research, education, ICT, technology, and culture would strengthen bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China, aiding in the realization of the Sonar Bangla and a modern, smart Bangladesh, as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China.

The prime minister highlighted Bangladesh's adherence to Bangabandhu's foreign policy principle of "friendship to all, malice to none," which has guided the nation in its bilateral and multilateral diplomatic efforts.

"I believe that Bangladesh and China will continue to advance development through mutual assistance, considering global realities like climate change, the Palestine crisis, human rights, sustainable development, and the United Nations," she said.

The prime minister underscored the long-standing relationship between Bangladesh and China, which extends beyond economic cooperation to traditional ties as Asian countries.

Addressing the issue of the forcibly displaced Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, Sheikh Hasina sought China's cooperation in resolving the crisis. She noted that the Chinese President thanked Bangladesh for its humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas and reiterated China's commitment to supporting their repatriation.

"President Xi reiterated his commitment to support the repatriation of the Rohingya," she added.

Sheikh Hasina also expressed optimism that Bangladesh and China would continue to support each other at regional and international levels.

Through fruitful discussions with the Chinese President, the relationship between Bangladesh and China has been elevated to the level of Integrated Strategic Cooperative Partnership, PM Hasina said.