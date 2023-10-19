Chilean President Gabriel Boric makes a brief stopover at Dhaka airport

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has made a brief stopover at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

A diplomatic source said the stopover was for refuelling purpose.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud welcomed him at the airport.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present.

The Chilean President attended the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing where paid a state visit.

Chile is one of South America's most stable and prosperous nations.