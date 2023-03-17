Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
17 March, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 02:31 pm

Related News

Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM Hasina

"The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib is no longer with us, but he left his ideals for us to follow," she told a National Children's Day programme

UNB
17 March, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 02:31 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged the children to grow as smart citizens following the ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib is no longer with us, but he left his ideals for us to follow," she told a National Children's Day programme.

The premier said the country's children must grow up with human virtues and groom themselves smartly through sports and physical exercises.

"Every child will have to engage in sports and physical exercises, remain neat and clean, obey teachers and guardians, follow these rules, and must have human virtues," she said.

The PM was addressing a discussion and cultural programme at Tungipara in Gopalganj, marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2023.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry arranged the programme under the management of the Gopalganj district administration. This year the theme of the day is "Smart Bangladesher Swapne Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishuder Chokh Somridhir Swapne Rangin (the birthday of Bangabandhu in the dream for Smart Bangladesh, Children need to be engrossed with a dream for prosperity)."

The PM asked the children to be sympathetic towards people with special needs or differently able persons.

Noting the children as the future of the nation, she said her government's goal is to develop them as the abled citizens of the country.

Quoting from a poem by poet Sukanta Bhattacharya she said her government will build a Bangladesh where no child will go hungry and all will have education and housing in a country suitable for their living.

The PM thanked the Women and Children Affairs Ministry for picking this year's theme, adding that her government wants to transform the country into a smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"Today's children will be the smart community in future who will build Bangladesh properly," she said.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira spoke on the occasion, while Women and Children Affairs Secretary Md. Hasanuzzaman Kallol delivered the welcome speech at the function, presided over by a child Sniha Islam.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md. Khalilur Rahman and Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam were on the stage.

Swapnil Biswas, on behalf of the children also spoke at the event, jointly moderated by two children Rubaba Toha Jaman and A.L. Sharfuddin.

A documentary titled 'Bangabandhu and Children Rights' was screened.

At the event, the premier unveiled the cover of an illustrated book titled "Shishuder Sheikh Mujib," which was composed by the Director General of Special Security Force (SSF) Major General Md. Majibur Rahman.

Cabinet members, members of parliament, political leaders and high officials were present in the programme.

The district administration arranged a competition among the children under several categories – painting, quiz on Bangabandhu's books 'The Unfinished Memoirs' and 'the Prison Diaries,' as well as recitation on Bagabandhu's historic 7th march speech on the occasion of the Children Day-2023.

Thirty winners of the competition received crests from the premier.

Besides, 100 insolvent students received Tk 2,500 as a financial donation on the occasion of the Bangabandhu's birthday and Children's Day.

Top News

Smart Citizens / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new E210 Corolla has a sporty and aerodynamic body with a bold front grille, sharp curves on the side, and LED headlights that give it an aggressive look. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Corolla E210: Sleek, comfortable and practical

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

From sleepy rural towns to sleepless nights

8h | Panorama
Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

Bangabandhu’s 103rd birth anniversary today

10h | TBS Stories
Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

23h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

1d | TBS Stories
Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

Why should you eat dates at Iftar?

7h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

2
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar