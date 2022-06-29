Children above 5 years to receive Covid jabs from July

Children aged 5-12 years will start receiving Covid jabs from the end of July, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"Vaccines for children will be collected in July. Inoculation activities will begin at the end of July," the minister said at the secretariat on Thursday (29 June).

During this time, the minister expressed concern over the uptrend of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the last few weeks and emphasised on the importance of wearing masks at public gatherings.

Earlier in November last year, the government provided Pfizer vaccine to school students aged 12-17 years. A total of 1.73 crore students have received the first dose and 1.60 crore students got two doses.

The health minister called on the citizens to receive Covid-19 jabs.

On Monday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque urged parents to register their children on the Surokkha app to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Bangladesh already got the World Health Organisation's approval for inoculating children aged 5-12 years.