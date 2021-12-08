Child went missing in Ctg canal 2 days ago, not yet recovered

The mentally handicapped father with a photo of his missing son in Chattogram. Photo: TBS

An eleven year old child who went missing two days ago while swimming in a Chattogram city drainage canal, could not be recovered yet.

The rescue agency says rescue efforts were disrupted due to excessive waste in the drain.

"We are struggling to continue the rescue operation but there is a huge amount of waste in the drain. Now, we are trying to remove the garbage," said Tanvir Ahmed, station officer for the Bayezid Fire Station.

He was hopeful they would be able to find the child soon once the waste is removed.

On Monday afternoon, 11 year old Kamal got washed away in rushing water while swimming with his friend Rakib in the 10-15 feet wide canal – narrowed down from a once large canal "Chashma Khal"– near the Chandgaon Land Office in Sholoshohor of the city.

Immediately after, Rakib told Kamal's father, Md Kauser, about the accident. They failed to find Kamal even after searching for a long time.

Failing to find the boy, Kauser called the fire service on Tuesday and three of its units started a rescue operation in the afternoon. Since then, they have yet to find the young boy.

Kauser told The Business Standard, "I have no hope of getting my son alive but I want his dead body at least."

Kamal was the youngest of Kauser's four children, street children growing up on the sidewalks of Sholosohor.

The 11-year old boy used to sell newspapers in the city.

Unfortunately, Kamal is not a unique accidental death case of this kind. Several others have also died falling into drains or canals this year.

On 27 September, university student, Sehrin Mahbub Sadia, died falling into an open roadside drain in the Badamtali area of the city.

On 25 August, a vegetable retailer went missing falling into a drain in Muradpur area amid water logging due to heavy rainfall. He is still missing.

On 30 June, an autorickshaw fell into Chasma Khal, leaving the driver and a passenger dead.