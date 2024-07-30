Child rights body demands all children must be treated under Children's Act

A child rights body has demanded that every child be treated under the Children's Act, 2013 in accordance with the instructions of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

In a statement today (30 July), the Shishur Proti Sharirik O Manoshik Shasti Niroshone Coalition [Ending Physical and Mental Harassment of Children] has expressed deep concerns over the arrest reported by the media.

They condemned the arbitrary arrests and detention of children and teenagers over the recent violence during quota protests.

The coalition, consisting of 30 organisations, including the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), mentioned recent media reports of two students of the 9th and 10th grade being detained and someone who has been missing for eight days while relatives are still in search.

"These reports indicate that there are incidents of arrest and arbitrary detention of children and teenagers which are against the constitution, existing laws and the Supreme Court. A clear violation of the court's direction," reads the statement.