'Altercation' with Mugda hospital doctors: Child patient's father gets bail

Bangladesh

BSS
27 July, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 05:50 pm

&#039;Altercation&#039; with Mugda hospital doctors: Child patient&#039;s father gets bail

A Dhaka court today granted bail to one Habibur Rahman, arrested for allegedly engaging in altercation and subsequently assaulting a doctor while trying to admit his seven-year-old dengue-infected daughter to the capital's Mugda Medical College and Hospital.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam passed the order, allowing Rahman bail on a Tk5,000 bond in the case.

Earlier, police produced him before the court and pleaded to keep him behind bars till the end of probe.

According to case documents, Md Habibur Rahman, 33, brought his daughter to the emergency section of the hospital with high fever on 26 July. 

Also Read: Man arrested over alleged altercations with doctors after daughter denied treatment

"My colleagues and I asked him to take his daughter to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital or any other facility, as no seat was vacant in our hospital. He suddenly turned violent and verbally abused me. He and his wife first assaulted ward boy Jewel and nurse Rozina. I went inside a room to hide. My left little finger got injured in the incident," plaintiff Dr Boni Amin said in his complaint.

Meanwhile, Habibur Rahman's wife Sathi Akter alleged that the doctor concerned provoked the whole incident as he behaved very badly with them when they requested him to at least conduct a check-up on their daughter before taking her anywhere else. 

"He behaved very badly with my husband and even slapped him. Hospital people thrashed my husband, starting a scuffle," Sathi alleged.

Mugda Medical College and Hospital / Dengue / Bangladesh

