Child marriages mark sharp rise in Cox’s Bazar, Eidgaon upazila has highest 82% increase

Cox's Bazar's Eidgaon upazila witnessed an 82% increase in child marriage amid the pandemic while Ukhia upazila saw an increase of 75% compared to the pre-pandemic period, said a recent study by Coast Foundation.

The study, conducted in nine upazilas of the district, found that child marriage has increased alarmingly in Cox's Bazar since March 2021.

The district's other upazilas also had a sharp increase in child marriage. For example, Ramu saw a 72% rise, Teknaf 66%, Moheshkhali 61%, Kutubdia 54%, and Cox's Bazar Sadar 51%.

About 47% of the 364 participants who took part in the study survey, conducted between 23 August to 26 August this year, believed that the prolonged closure of schools played a significant part in the increase of child marriage.

Around 26% of respondents believed that the crisis was fuelled by economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. And, 22% said most parents felt vulnerable about the children's future amid the pandemic and decided to marry them (the children) off.

During a virtual ceremony on Saturday where the research report was presented before the public, Assistant Director of Coast Foundation Jahangir Alam said the study showed a higher rate of child marriage among girls (53%) than boys (23%).

Mujibul Haque Munir, joint director, Coast Foundation, who was present during the event, said the birth rate is the highest in Bangladesh due to child marriage.

"Child marriage exhausts 9% of women's income and 1% of national income. Preventing child marriage by 2030 could save 11% of the country's education budget," he added.

The study also discovered crucial links between higher secondary education and child marriage as the rate of child marriage was only 5% in those families where the heads of the families had received higher secondary education.

On the other hand, the child marriage rate was 35% in the families where heads of families had less education and 52% in the families whose heads received no formal education.

The study also discovered a connection between the economic standing of a family and the prevalence of child marriage. It found that the child marriage rate is 64% in low-income families, 32% in middle-income families, and only 4% in well-off families.

The study wanted the respondents' recommendations regarding how to reduce the child marriage rate in the country. According to 65% of the respondents, taking measures to prevent fake birth registration certificates can be an effective way to start.

Some 64% of the respondents said reopening schools would help decrease the child marriage rates (The government reopened schools on 13 September) while some 38% of the respondents said effective implementation of law and order could help with the problem. 32% of the respondents said providing financial support to families vulnerable to child marriage could also help solve the problem.

The respondents also stressed the importance of raising widespread awareness regarding the issue to combat child marriage.