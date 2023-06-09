Child killed in lightning strike in Munshiganj

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 07:03 pm

Child killed in lightning strike in Munshiganj

TBS Report
09 June, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 07:03 pm
Child killed in lightning strike in Munshiganj

A child was killed in a lightning strike at Panchgaon Balurmath of Panchgaon union in Munshiganj's Tongibari upzila on Friday (9 June).

The deceased, Apurba Mandal, 11, is the son of Uttam Mandal of that area. Apurba is the third among four siblings.

According to the locals, Apurba was playing with his friends at a field near his house at noon. When it started raining, he was standing on the bank of a pond. He died on the spot due to lightning.

When the locals took him to Tongibari Health Complex, the doctor on duty said Apurba had already died.

Panchgaon Upazila Parishad Chairman Sumon Howladar said, "The child died due to lightning at noon. I called the police station and reported the matter."

Tongibari police station Officer-in-Charge Md Rajib Khan said he was informed over phone that a child had died due to lightning.

lighting strikes / death / child dead / Munshiganj

