Child killed in landslide amid heavy rain in Sylhet

A 11-year-old girl named Archana lost her life when a hill collapsed onto their shanty in the Khadim Cha Bagan area of Sylhet Sadar upazila early Saturday.

Additionally, in Jaintapur upazila of the district, three houses were damaged by landslides amid heavy rain.

Archana, the daughter of tea garden worker Bulbul Chhatri, resided in a shanty at the base of a hill. During heavy rain, the hill collapsed onto their house leaving the child dead on the spot," Khadimnagar Union Parishad Member Ataur Rahman Shamim told The Business Standard.

Moin Uddin Sipan, the officer-in-charge of Airport police station, said they have heard of the child's demise. However, due to inaccessibility, the police were unable to reach the location.

Upon hearing of the hill collapse, Jaintapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Al Bashirul Islam promptly visited the site and provided Tk10,000 in food assistance to each affected family.

The UNO mentioned that an appeal has been made to higher authorities for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

Furthermore, he said, residents residing near or on the hills have been advised to relocate to safer areas.