Child killed in Chapainawabganj road accident

A girl child was killed in a road accident in Moharajpur Ghorastand area of sadar upazila in the district yesterday (9 September).



The deceased was Safia, 4, daughter of Md Shahin Islam of Bagbaritola under Moharajpur union in Chapainawabganj sadar upazila.



Officer in charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station Md Sajjad Hossain said that as Safia was crossing the road at around 12 noon, a battery run auto-rickshaw hit her.



She was rushed to District Sadar Hospital in critical condition where the doctor on duty declared her dead, he added.