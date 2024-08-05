Three, including child, hit with bullets as police, RAB open fire at Uttara, Jatrabari after stations attacked

People take shelter at different places after police firing at Uttara. Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

At least three people, including a child, was hit with bullets after police indiscriminately opened fire at the public at Uttara of the capital after the Uttara East Police Station came under attack, our correspondent reports from the spot.

The firing began after a group of people threw brick-bats at the police station at around 4:00pm.

As of 4:50pm, the firing is still ongoing.

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have joined the police after a group of people vandalised an office in the area.

Meanwhile, a similar situation has been witnessed at Jatrabari of the capital.

Around 2pm, protesters attacked Jatrabari Police Station and carried out vandalism.

Meanwhile, the protesters set fire to several vehicles kept in front of a building adjacent to the police station.

Police members confined inside Jatrabari Police Station were firing gunshots. Many reportedly received bullet wounds.