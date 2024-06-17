Child dies from snakebite in Manikganj

A minor child died from a venomous snakebite in Harirampur upazila of Manikganj on Monday.

Local Union Parishad member Md. Ali Hossen confirmed the matter.

The deceased was identified as Sopnomoy, son of Bhavotosh from Kalai (Monirishi Para) village in the upazila. He was one and a half years old.

Locals and relatives said the child was playing near the kitchen early Monday morning when he was bitten by the snake.

As the child started crying, the family members rushed to the spot and saw a snake entering a nearby bush.

Immediately, they brought him to a quack and later shifted to Colonel Maleque Medical College, Manikganj where physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

It is learned that the snakebite reportedly by Russell's viper has remarkably increased in the upazila as at least five people died from it the past three months, causing a panic among people.