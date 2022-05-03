Child dies after falling from a roller coaster in Dhaka park

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 07:49 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

A 12-year-old child has died after falling from a roller coaster at an eco park in Kadamtali area of ​​the capital.

Rabbi, son of Junu Mia, is a fifth grader at a local school. His home town is in Imamganj village of Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj. He lived with his family in Gandaria area.

Kadamtali Police Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Praloy Kumar Saha said the incident took place this afternoon when Rabbi was visiting Buriganga Eco Park with some of his friends on the occasion of Eid.

Rabbi fell off a roller coaster while he was standing on a running ride, the police officer quoted his friends as saying.

The seat belt might have become loose, he added.

Rabbi was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with a head injury and was pronounced dead by the on-duty doctor.

The body of the child has been kept in the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
 

