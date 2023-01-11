Child among 5 killed as train hits autorickshaw in Tangail

At least five passengers of an autorickshaw were killed by a train at an unprotected railway crossing in Dapakandi area of Tangail's Bhuapur-Tarakandi railway line today.

The accident left three more passengers injured. The injured have been rescued and taken to Upazila Health Complex.

The accident happened around 11:30am on Wednesday (11 January). The names of the deceased and injured were not immediately known, Bhuapur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Faridul Islam told The Business Standard.

"Details will be known after a while," he added.