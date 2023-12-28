Child among 3 killed as SUV crashes in Khilkhet

Three people, including a woman and a child, were killed as a Land Cruiser car crushed the pedestrians waiting under the Khilkhet footover bridge in the capital.

The deceased were identified as an eight-year-old child named Yasin, Amrina Haque, 27, and Ujjwal Pandey, 26.

Yasin died on the spot while Amrina and Ujjwal were pronounced dead after they were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital(DMCH) following the accident.

Yasin's father Md Sumon, 35, sustained serious injury in the accident and currently undergoing treatment at DMCH.

The incident took place around 9pm on Wednesday under the Khilkhet footover bridge, Khilkhet police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Aminul Bashar confirmed.

Khilkhet police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Mosharraf said that a speeding Land Cruiser heading toward the city collided with the island beneath the footover bridge and crushed the pedestrians standing there.

SI Mosharraf further said, "The driver of the SUV could not be arrested as he fled the scene soon after the accident but legal measures in this regard are in progress."