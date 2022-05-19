Chief Justice orders judges not to travel abroad unnecessarily

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 May, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 10:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique on Thursday (19 May) has instructed the lower courts' judges not to apply for unnecessary foreign trips.

In a notice, the chief justice observed that the tendency to travel abroad among lower court judges has increased recently. 

To ensure speedy judicial services to the people and to avoid adverse effects on the national economy, he discouraged about foreign trips. 

Therefore, judges of lower courts are instructed not to apply for foreign tours unless it's an emergency, the notice read further.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique

