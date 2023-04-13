Chief Justice opens up on limitations, ambitions of judiciary

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique has drawn a direct relationship between the number of judges, needed to dispense justice in the country, and the high number of cases pending in the judicial system.

He said the number of judges in the country is very low compared to the cases. As a result, the average length of the cases is increasing.

He assured his listeners though that the judges are trying their best to reduce the backlog. The process of appointing new judges is underway.

He said for the 40 lakh cases (approximately the number of cases pending) in the country's judicial system, from the lower judiciary all the way up to the Supreme Court, there are only 2,000 judges. But work is already underway to appoint 102 judges, he informed.

The Chief Justice made his remarks after laying the foundation stone for the construction of 'Naykunja', which will be a restroom for the justice-seekers who come to the nearest district court, at the Jhenaidah court premises on Wednesday (12 April) morning.

"We are working to alleviate the sufferings of the justice seekers coming to the court. For this, Naykunja is being built in the district. The government has allocated Tk35 crore for this purpose. At least Tk50 lakh will be given in each district for the construction of Naykunja," said the Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique also said 82,000 cases were filed in the Supreme Court last year. Of these, 79,000 cases have been disposed of. That means 95%t were settled.

"We are hopeful that the judges will be able to solve the case by working hard," he said. "In that case, lawyers have to help the court. So that everyone can reduce the litigation together."

Supreme Court Registrar Tofail Hasan, Jhenaidah District and Sessions Judge Md Nazimuddoula, and Deputy Commissioner SM Rafiqul Islam, were present at the time, among others.