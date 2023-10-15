Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan makes maiden call on President Shahabuddin

Bangladesh

UNB
15 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 05:03 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The newly appointed Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan on Sunday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

This was Obaidul Hassan's first meeting with the president since he was appointed the 24th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh last month.

President's press secretary Joynal Abedin said the chief justice informed the president about the overall activities of the Supreme Court.

Congratulating the new CJ, the president expressed hope that under his leadership, the development of the judiciary will be accelerated.

The chief justice briefed the president about the long-term plan for development of the judiciary.

Besides, he said necessary initiatives are being taken to increase the training facilities of judges.

During the meeting, Shahabuddin expressed satisfaction with the overall activities of the Supreme Court.

The president said that the government will continue to co-operate in the implementation of the activities undertaken for the development of the judiciary.

Secretaries concerned with the President's Office Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Secretary (Attached) Md Wahidul Islam Khan were present during the meeting.

 

