Chief Justice to discuss issue of lawyers wearing black coats during summer on Saturday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 09:24 am

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddiqui will discuss the plea of lawyers to make wearing black coats optional in court, considering health protection in summer.

The discussion will be held Saturday (13 May) at 11am,  Supreme Court's appellate division registrar Mohammad Saifur Rahman said on Thursday (11 May).

"The Chief Justice will discuss with the senior judges of the Supreme Court at 11am on Saturday, 13 May, about the outfit lawyers should wear during court hearings considering the heat waves across the country," he added.

Lawyers placed a request to the bar council to make wearing black coats optional during summer considering various health risks due to the intense heat.

A group of 20 lawyers from all over the country sent an application to the Vice Chairman of the Bangladesh Bar Council in this regard on Thursday.

The lawyers said, "Bangladesh is a hot and humid country. Despite having to endure mental and physical strains due to the extremely hot weather, lawyers across the country have been carrying out their professional duties."

This attire can be avoided throughout March to October of the year to protect lawyers from health issues, like heatstroke, during summer, they said.

"The black coat is mainly a winter uniform. So, it is better to avoid such clothing in summer," reads the statement.

In recent years, the statement said, many experienced lawyers have fallen ill and in many cases, died of heat stroke because of wearing black coats. 

Even though lawyers often suffer from various health problems caused by extremely hot weather conditions, they continue to engage in this service. So it is quite clear their health is being compromised, it added.

"Many lawyers even skipped court days to avoid having to wear the black coat. The issue needs to be solved urgently," the lawyers said.

