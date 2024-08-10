Chief Justice certainly understands the meaning of calls for his resignation: Asif Nazrul

Dr Asif Nazrul, adviser on law, justice, and parliamentary affairs to the interim government, said the Chief Justice certainly understands what it means when calls for his resignation arise.

Nazrul made the remark in response to a journalist's question during his first visit to his office at the Secretariat this morning (10 August).

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement had previously demanded the resignation of Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan.

In response to a question from reporters, Nazrul said the demand comes from the student community.

"A lot of students died in the movement," he said while mentioning the death of Riya Gope, a six-year-old child.

"The movement coordinators are now leading and representing a mass public movement. This movement challenged a government that had been in power for 16-17 years and forced its leader to flee," Nazrul added.

"Given such pressure and expectations from the students, I leave it up to the Chief Justice to decide what he should do," he added.